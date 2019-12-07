Ministry reviews solar rate plans

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it planned to cut feed-in-tariff (FIT) rates for solar energy to between 0.34 and 2.44 percent annually to benefit installations.

In a preliminary review, the ministry proposed a rate of NT$3.9408 to NT$5.7788 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for next year.

The rate for energy generated by rooftop systems with a capacity of under 20kW would be trimmed from NT$5.7983 per kWh this year to NT$5.7788 per kWh next year, the ministry said in a statement.

The smaller-than-expected cuts came after demands from environmentalists last month that the government maintain strong incentives for people and small businesses to install rooftop solar panels.

The ministry said it would extend programs affected by the rate change, including up to 18 months for the installation of solar power systems with a booster station of 69kW or above.

Extensions are also to apply to bonuses for green energy participation, such as a 15 percent increase in FIT rates for the installation of renewable-energy systems on outlying islands, it said.

Sport facilities that have solar canopies and awning systems approved by the Ministry of Education would benefit from a 6 percent rise in the rate, the ministry said.

Rooftop solar systems installed on Aboriginal land and in rural counties would benefit from a 1 percent increase in the rates, it said.

The rates for offshore wind energy next year would be NT$5.0946, down 7.64 percent from NT$5.516 last year, it said.

The tiered FIT scheme offering higher rates in the first 10 years would decrease from NT$6.2795 this year to NT$5.8015 next year, while they would decline from NT$4.1422 in 2021 to NT$3.8227 over the next decade, it said.

Energy generated from biomass, biodegradable waste and small hydro projects would benefit from rate rises of 1 to 4 percent as the ministry seeks to encourage greater implementation of such systems.

The ministry announced a public hearing in Taipei on Thursday next week to discuss the implementation rates for wind power and other sources of renewable energy.

A second hearing would be held in Tainan for solar power, as most solar power projects are in central or southern Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that it plans to validate the FIT rates this month.