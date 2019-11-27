AI firm Appier raises US$80m

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Taipei-based start-up Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday announced that it has raised US$80 million through a series D investment round, with accumulated funds totaling US$162 million to date.

The latest capital injection would propel its global expansion, help attract outstanding staff and drive innovation for new industries, while boosting its product suite, the artificial intelligence (AI) developer said in a statement.

The company also aims to help transform their customers into data-driven organizations equipped with cutting-edge technology, it added.

Investors joining the latest investment round include TGVest Capital (閎鼎資本), HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund (厚安創新基金), Temasek Holdings Pte’s Pavilion Capital (蘭亭投資), Insignia Venture Partners Pte Ltd, JAFCO Investment and UMC Capital Corp (宏誠創投), Appier said.

The company had previously secured funds from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Softbank Group Corp and Line Corp.

Appier last month acquired Japanese start-up Emotion Intelligence Inc, an AI solutions provider, after adding Indian marketing automation start-up Qgraph to its portfolio last year.

The company, which has 400 employees in 14 offices across Asia, said its growth mirrors the increasing demand on enterprises to effectively implement and leverage AI technologies.