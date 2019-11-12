Momo.com posts record-high NT$4.07bn revenue

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record-high revenue of NT$4.07 billion (US$133.73 million) for last month, a 19.2 percent year-on-year increase, buoyed by end-of-year sales.

The company attributed the increase mainly to higher sales on its e-commerce platform, which posted 24 percent year-on-year growth last month.

Sales of consumer electronics surged by 33 percent year-on-year last quarter, sales of household goods and decorations increased 27 percent, while sales of sports and leisure products advanced 23 percent, the company said.

Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year increased 21 percent year-on-year to NT$39.99 billion, a record high in the company’s history, it said.

Net profit contracted by 14.32 percent year-on-year to NT$267.18 million last month, or earnings per share of NT$1.91, company data showed.

The firm blamed the decrease on a high comparison base last year, when it benefited from tax returns.

Earnings per share in the first three quarters of the year were NT$6.96, down from NT$7.43 in the same period last year.

Separately, e-commerce operator PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) posted revenue of NT$3.04 billion for last month, a 6.9 percent increase and another record high on the back of brand marketing and promotional events.

PChome Online has expanded its online payment system, Pi coin, to include another 120,000 outlets.

In the first 10 months of the year, the company posted a 12.66 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to NT$30.52 billion.

PChome Online yesterday reported handling 1,300 transactions per minute for the Singles’ Day shopping promotion, boosted by the company’s partnership with Line Pay, which offers an 11 percent return rate on every purchase.

The company said that it had sold more than 2,000 Xiaomi Corp (小米) Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones within the first hour, while the Nintendo Co Switch game consoles were out of stock within the first 30 minutes.

It expected to ship about 100,000 boxes of merchandise in 12 hours, it said.

Momo.com yesterday also reported an increase in sales for the promotion, especially consumer electronics items such as the Apple Inc iPhone 11 Pro Max, Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) gaming laptops and the Samsung Electronics Co Galaxy Note 10+.