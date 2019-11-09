Orsted A/S breaks ground at wind power substation

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Orsted A/S yesterday broke ground at its onshore substation in Changhua County alongside its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, Taiwan Cogeneration Corp (台灣汽電共生股份有限公司).

The Danish firm signed the contract, valued at more than NT$7 billion (US$230.2 million), with Taiwan Cogeneration in November last year for its wind farm projects off Changhua.

Through subsidiary Star Energy Corp (星能電力), Taiwan Cogeneration is to build two onshore substations, cable corridors and transition joint bays for the projects.

Star Energy has hired an additional 60 people since last year, while contracting 800 to 1,000 people to work on the substations, Orsted said in a statement.

To do the work, Star Energy inked seven major subcontracts with local firms and institutions, including Taiwan Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Inc (台灣機電工程服務社) and National Taipei University as a design consultant.

Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Manufacturing Corp (中興電工) and Fortune Electric Co (華城電機) are to supply gas-insulated switchgear and offer supergrid transformers respectively, while Reiju Construction Corp (瑞助營造) and Jen-Yi Construction Corp (真毅營造) are to construct the substations and the culvert box, Orsted said in a statement.

In related news, Formosa 2 Wind Power Co (海能風力發電) yesterday broke ground on its 376-megawatt project off Miaoli County.

The project is being run by Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable Energy (上緯新能源), whose parent company, Swancor Holdings Co (上緯投控), more than three months ago sold a 95 percent stake of Swancor Renewable Energy to New York-based Stonepeak Oceanview Holdings Co.

Fortune Electric would be responsible for onshore substation installation, while Belgium-based Jan De Nul NV would handle submarine foundations and inter-array cables, Formosa 2 said.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA would carry out the installation of the wind turbines early next year, Formosa 2 said.

Siemens Gamesa has also provided turbines for the second phase of Formosa 1, the nation’s first offshore wind farm, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, it said.