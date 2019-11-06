Revenues rise at Tesla suppliers

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday posted revenue of US$66.95 million for last month, an 11.42 percent year-on-year increase and the highest since April.

BizLink, the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc’s Model 3, said in a statement that the growth in revenue came despite shipments being flat compared with the previous month.

BizLink’s product portfolio also includes components for IT and electrical appliances, as well as industrial, medical, solar energy and telecommunications equipment.

The company said shipments in the IT business marginally increased, while shipments in the automotive harnesses business also continued to grow.

Shipments of harnesses for electrical appliances and medical equipment remained firm, while demand from semiconductor customers was also strong.

In the first 10 months of the year, combined revenue grew 6.97 percent year-on-year to US$624.54 million, the company said.

Separately, LED module maker Excellence Optoelectronics Inc (聯嘉光電) posted record-high revenue of NT$434.05 million (US$14.29 million) for last month, a 25.45 percent year-on-year increase.

The company supplies LED modules for Tesla’s Model 3 and Ford Motor Co’s F-series pickup trucks, as well as LED lighting components for other North American automakers and parts suppliers.

Revenue in the first 10 months grew 25.08 percent year-on-year to NT$3.59 billion, the company said.