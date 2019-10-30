Staff writer, with agencies

PATENTS

Taiwan, Japan to sign MOUs

Taiwan and Japan are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on patent examination cooperation at the two-day Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference that opened in Tokyo yesterday. The memorandum is expected to be signed today, a source familiar with the matter told reporters. Three more MOUs are also expected to be signed, but the details of the pacts could not be disclosed yesterday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) is attending the closed-door meeting.

CHIPMAKERS

Elan reports record profit

Touch-panel controller chipmaker Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電) yesterday reported record third-quarter net profit of NT$677 million (US$22.18 million), up 43.4 percent from a year earlier, as strong end-market demand boosted its revenue and margins. Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$2.35. Third-quarter revenue hit NT$2.71 billion, the highest in the company’s history, while gross margin improved to 47.4 percent and operating margin rose to 24 percent, both better than expected. In the first three quarters of the year, Elan reported EPS of NT$5.2. The company said its business performance this quarter could be better than the seasonal pattern, but declined to offer exact figures.

RETAIL

Momo’s profit falls 14.32%

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday reported net profit of NT$267 million for last quarter, down 14.32 percent from NT$311 million in the same quarter last year. EPS was NT$1.91, it said. Momo did not provide an explanation for the decrease, but third-quarter revenue hit a record NT$12.37 billion, a 26.1 percent increase on an annual basis. Momo said the rise in revenue was due to services provided through its partnership with Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and various promotions on its online platforms.

ELECTRONICS

HTC partners with university

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said it plans to build a technological arena in cooperation with National Quemoy University, making the Kinmen-based school the first of the nation’s higher education institutions to have an arena for e-sports events. The arena would also offer virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality experiences, HTC said. The company already operates Viveland VR Theme Parks in Taiwan, Hong Kong, India and the Middle East. Last week, HTC partnered with the Louvre Museum in Paris to offer visitors a VR experience of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

INTERNET

No IPO yet for ByteDance

TikTok owner ByteDance Inc (字節跳動) is focused on hiring staff to beef up its international operations before considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the US or Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said yesterday. The world’s most valuable start-up is still only at the very early stages of exploring a share sale abroad, they said. A float remains a long-term objective, given that ByteDance first needs to hire a chief financial officer and remains well-funded, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The company yesterday denied the Financial Times’ report that it was planning a Hong Kong IPO in the first quarter of next year. The newspaper had cited two people briefed on plans.