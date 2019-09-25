Agencies

TRADE

Japan, US conclude talks

Japan and the US have finished talks on a trade deal with no indication on how the two sides have responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on the US$50 billion in vehicles and parts shipped by Japan to the US annually. Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday told reporters in New York that a ceremony would be held this week and that he would explain more about auto tariffs at that time.

AUTOMAKERS

NIO to cut staff amid losses

NIO Inc (蔚來汽車) reported a net loss of 3.29 billion yuan (US$463.03 million) in the three months through June, marking another loss for the electric vehicle maker, which said that it would cut its global staff by more than 20 percent to cope with adverse market conditions. Shanghai-based NIO, known as China’s Tesla Inc, said in a statement that revenue fell 7.5 percent from the previous quarter, while vehicle sales dropped 7.9 percent.

INTERNET

Google launches Play Pass

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said that it is rolling out Google Play Pass, a subscription service that gives Android users access to more than 350 apps and games without ads and in-app purchases. Priced at US$4.99 per month, the service is similar to Apple Inc’s Apple Arcade, the iPhone maker’s gaming subscription service for mobile devices and desktop computers. Google Play Pass would be available on Android devices in the US this week and is to be rolled out to additional countries soon, the company said.

PAPERMAKERS

Sun Paper receives permit

Arkansas environmental officials have approved an air permit for a Chinese company’s US$1.8 billion paper mill, which has been delayed by Trump’s trade dispute with China. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved the permit for Sun Paper Group’s (太陽紙業集團) mill in Arkadelphia and set emissions limits for the facility. The plant is to produce liner board for cardboard boxes. Design engineering can now begin, but a construction date has not been set, Sun Paper consultant Ray Dillon said.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda to phase out diesel

Honda Motor Co on Monday said that it would phase out its diesel vehicles by 2021 in favor of models with electric propulsion systems as the Japanese automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025. The plan is part of a long-term goal to make electric vehicles, including battery-powered vehicles, account for two-thirds of its lineups by 2030, from less than 10 percent now. By next year, according to EU targets, carbon dioxide emissions must be cut to 95g per kilometer for 95 percent of cars, from the current 120.5g average.

BONDS

Eurozone yields remain low

The eurozone’s bond yields yesterday held near Monday’s week-and-a-half lows after a German sentiment survey failed to ease concern about rising recession risks. German business sentiment improved this month as companies took a better view of current conditions, but their expectations deteriorated as Europe’s largest economy teetered on the brink of recession, the Ifo Institute for Economic Research sentiment survey showed. A slight improvement in the Ifo business climate index does not suggest a change of trend, the institute said.