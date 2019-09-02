Gasoline and diesel prices to fall NT$0.1

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter from today.

CPC said that global crude oil prices declined last week from the previous week amid the escalating trade dispute between the US and China.

The company’s floating oil price formula showed that crude fell US$0.35 to US$59.12 per barrel last week from the previous week.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to drop to NT$26.5 per liter for 92-octane, NT$28 per liter for 95-octane and NT$30 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline, while premium diesel would decline to NT$24.3 per liter, CPC said in a statement.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced similar price adjustments, which are also to take effect today.

Formosa Petrochemical’s prices for 92-octane, 95-octane and 98-octane unleaded are to be NT$26.5, NT$27.9 and NT$30 per liter respectively, with premium diesel to be NT$24.1 per liter.