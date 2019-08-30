Agencies

GERMANY

Corporate tax cap mulled

The government is looking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25 percent as the nation seeks to help smaller businesses amid signs the economy is lurching into a recession. The proposal was made yesterday by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier as part of a package aimed at supporting the so-called Mittelstand — small and medium-sized businesses that account for nearly 60 percent of the nation’s jobs. According to Deloitte, Germany’s overall tax burden on companies is about 30 to 33 percent. Altmaier did not specify the impact of the tax cut on government revenue.

INDIA

FDI, online sales eased

New Delhi has decided to liberalize foreign direct investment (FDI) in domestic manufacturing, coal mining and digital media, and will also allow single-brand retailers to start online sales to infuse capital into the country and boost its economy. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100 percent FDI in coal mining and associated infrastructure. He said it also approved 100 percent FDI in contract manufacturing and up to 26 percent investment in digital media. The government also relaxed the 30 percent local sourcing requirement in single-brand retailing and permitted online sales without the prior opening of brick-and-mortar stores. “Online sales will lead to the creation of jobs in logistics, digital payments, customer care, training and product skilling,’’ Goyal said.

HOTELS

HK unrest prompts moves

The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting businesses to relocate conferences and other major meetings to locations such as Thailand and Singapore, hotel billionaire William Heinecke said on Wednesday. “Some conferences have been canceled in Hong Kong and moved,” said Heinecke, the chief executive officer of Bangkok-listed Minor International PCL. The trend is “significant,” he said, adding that it is helping offset the slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand. “If the protests in Hong Kong persist, more tourists could opt to visit Thailand instead, benefiting hoteliers such as Minor,” said Maria Lapiz, managing director at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) PCL in Bangkok.

GAMING

Caesars drops Japan plan

Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would not pursue a license for a casino in Japan and would focus instead on its current business plan, including a merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc scheduled to close next year. Caesars management made the decision out of sensitivity to the Japanese government and business partners, who must make decisions this year to advance the casino process, chief executive officer Tony Rodio said in a statement. A casino in Japan is expected to cost upward of US$10 billion, market watchers said.

NORWAY

GDP up 0.2% in Q2

The nation’s economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, keeping up momentum as the central bank ponders whether to raise interest rates again as soon as next month. Mainland GDP, which excludes oil and shipping, expanded 0.7 percent in the quarter, Statistics Norway said in a statement yesterday. That was up from a revised 0.5 percent in previous quarter. A Bloomberg survey of 13 economists predicted a quarterly expansion of 0.8 percent, in line with the central bank’s forecast.