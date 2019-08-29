Agencies

JAPAN

Yahoo to ban ivory sales

Yahoo Japan Corp plans to end the sale of ivory on the nation’s biggest online auction site, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said yesterday, finally joining competitors in a ban. Yahoo Japan is to end ivory trading, blamed by wildlife campaigners for perpetuating an illegal international black market, from Nov. 1, the sources said. They declined to be identified as the information is not public. Rival auction sites Rakuten Inc and Mercari Inc banned ivory sales two years ago.

TRANSPORTATION

Grab to expand in Vietnam

Ride-hailing giant Grab yesterday said that it would invest US$500 million over five years in Vietnam, the company’s latest expansion in a key Southeast Asian market. The Singapore-based firm, which operates in eight nations, has already invested more than US$200 million in Vietnam since entering the market in 2014. The investment would be used for new services in areas such as financial technology and logistics.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tencent Music falls on probe

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (騰訊音樂) yesterday fell the most in five months as China’s antitrust authority investigates exclusive licensing deals it forged with the world’s biggest record labels. The Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, which launched the probe in January, is scrutinizing the Shenzhen-based company’s dealings with music labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group Corp. Shares of Tencent Music slid 6.8 percent in New York, marking their steepest drop since March 20.

BANKING

Japan profit ranking released

Morgan Stanley kept its position as the most profitable investment bank in Japan last year, as demand for overseas bonds from yield-hungry investors helped offset weakness in its trading business. Net income at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co rose 8 percent to ￥21.3 billion (US$201.5 million) in the year that ended in March, the highest among 10 large global banks that filed annual financial reports in Japan. A jump in trading losses at Goldman Sachs Japan Co helped push the US bank into third place behind BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Ltd.

AVIATION

Virgin cuts jobs, to review

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, the airline backed by China’s HNA Group Co (海航集團), yesterday announced 750 job cuts and a wide-ranging operational review after reporting a seventh consecutive annual loss. The shares fell to a decade-low. The job losses, which affect almost 8 percent of the airline’s total workforce, is to shrink corporate and head office staff, Virgin Australia said in a statement. It plans to review its fleet and routes, and would cut some international and domestic flights. All contracts with suppliers are also being reassessed.

MEXICO

Gas pipeline deal reached

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said that his government has reached a deal with gas pipeline operators to settle a dispute over contracts signed under his predecessor, defusing a row that had spooked investors. The deal, reached with four companies based in the US, Canada and Mexico, would save the government US$4.5 billion, Lopez Obrador said.