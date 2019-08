Judge orders J&J to pay US$572m in opioid suit

AP, NORMAN, Oklahoma

An Oklahoma judge on Monday said Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay US$572 million, more than twice the amount another drug manufacturer agreed to pay in a settlement.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over about 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

“The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma,” Balkman said before announcing the judgment. “It must be abated immediately.”

An attorney for the companies said they plan to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Before Oklahoma’s trial began on May 28, the state reached settlements with two other defendant groups — a US$270 million deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP and an US$85 million settlement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Oklahoma argued that the companies and their subsidiaries created a public nuisance by launching an aggressive and misleading marketing campaign that overstated how effective the drugs were for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has said opioid overdoses killed 4,653 people in the state from 2007 to 2017.

Hunter called Johnson & Johnson a “kingpin” company that was motivated by greed.

He specifically pointed to two former Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries, Noramco Inc and Tasmanian Alkaloids Pty Ltd, which produced much of the raw opium used by other manufacturers to produce the drugs.

On Monday, Hunter said the Oklahoma case could provide a “road map” for other states to follow in holding drugmakers responsible for the opioid crisis.

“That’s the message to other states: We did it in Oklahoma. You can do it elsewhere,” Hunter said. “Johnson & Johnson will finally be held accountable for thousands of deaths and addictions caused by their activities.”

Sabrina Strong, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries, said the companies have sympathy for those who suffer from substance abuse, but called the judge’s decision “flawed.”

“You can’t sue your way out of the opioid abuse crisis,” Strong said. “Litigation is not the answer.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the cases consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio called the Oklahoma judgment “a milestone amid the mounting evidence against the opioid pharmaceutical industry.”

“While public nuisance laws differ in every state, this decision is a critical step forward for the more than 2,000 cities, counties and towns we represent in the consolidation of federal opioid cases,” they said in a statement.

Also on Monday, the Kentucky Supreme Court declined to review an earlier ruling, making previously secret testimony from former Purdue Pharma president Rickard Sackler and other documents public.

The 17 million pages of documents were on Monday being shipped from Frankfort to Pike County, Kentucky, where the case originated.