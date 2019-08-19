Yummy Town net income rises 23%

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團) reported that net income in the first half of this year grew 23 percent year-on-year to NT$71.36 million (US$2.28 million), from NT$58.12 million a year earlier, thanks to continued outlet expansion, royalty income and higher sales of raw materials for its beverage products.

Earnings per share rose from NT$1.77 to NT$2.1, the company said.

Yummy’s revenue has increased 4.28 percent year-on-year to a record NT$1.32 billion, from NT$1.27 billion a year earlier, company data showed.

As of June 30, the operator of Happy Lemon (快樂檸檬) bubble tea stores had added 159 stores to its 1,053 worldwide, it said in a news release on Wednesday.

“We expect growth momentum to continue through the end of this year thanks to faster store expansion in the US,” a company public relations officer said.

This month, Yummy plans to open a Happy Lemon outlet in San Diego, California, and seven more in San Francisco, for a total of 30 by the end of this year, the officer said, adding that nine stores are to open in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois, over the next two years.

Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), which supplies concentrated fruit juice and pulp to Happy Lemon, 85°C (85度C), Gongcha (貢茶) and more than 700 Chinese brands, reported that net income rose 24.48 percent annually to NT$276.02 million, from NT$221.73 million.

Over the same period, earnings per share grew from NT$6.55 to NT$8.16, while gross margin climbed 4.25 percentage points to 38.13 percent, thanks to diversified products and sales of high-margin products, a company statement said.

Cumulative revenue in the first seven months rose 5.24 percent annually to a record NT$2.07 billion, as sales of fruit pulp, flavored syrup and additives soared, the company said.

Sunjuice is building new plants in China’s Kunshan, Guangdong and Tianjin to increase capacity, it said.