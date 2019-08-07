Smart speakers not a top consumer item in Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Up to 21 percent of Taiwanese consumers use smart speakers, while another 77 percent are willing to use them, the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Monday.

Citing an online survey, the government-backed institution said it found that families with children aged seven to 18 years old are the biggest users of smart speakers, with 39 percent of families owning two or more devices, because a majority have two or more children.

The survey found that 40.2 percent of families are inclined to spend NT$1,500 to NT$2,999 (US$47.6 to US$95.18) for a smart speaker, while 21.2 percent would spend more than NT$3,000.

Children mostly use smart speakers to play music, control smart home appliances and plan trips, while adults prefer to use them for weather forecasts and information searches, it found.

Alphabet Inc’s Google Home was the most popular smart speaker, beating out Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi AI even though Google Home does not have a Chinese-language version, MIC said.

About 40 percent of consumers showed a willingness to purchase smart speakers made by Taiwanese manufacturers if the devices are priced below NT$1,999, compared with the current prices of NT$2,990 to NT$7,990, it said.

Taiwanese firms have been relatively slow to embrace smart speakers, with most brands depending on third-party operating systems, MIC said.