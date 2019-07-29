Five more join government plan to return home

Staff writer, with CNA

Another five companies have made pledges to invest in Taiwan under a government program to draw overseas manufacturers back home, boosting the total investment to almost NT$500 billion (US$16.08 billion) this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday.

Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) has committed to invest more than NT$40 billion in Taiwan, and the total from the five firms was about NT$45 billion, the ministry said.

The five companies have brought the number of returning firms this year to 98, it said.

Total investment pledged by the 98 is NT$497.3 billion, nearing a NT$500 billion goal for this year set by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the ministry said.

AUO, the fourth-largest flat-panel supplier in the world, is planning to invest NT$40.7 billion to expand plants in Taoyuan and Taichung, and introduce high-end smart production to make screens for gaming products and sophisticated large displays, the ministry said.

The company will also set up production lines for high-end automotive panels for the first time in Taiwan, a move expected to raise its ratio of local production to global production, it said.

A textile maker is expected to invest more than NT$900 million to add new capacity in northern Taiwan by adding production lines for functional and eco-friendly polyester products, the ministry said.

The other companies pledging new investment were Cameo Communications Inc (友勁科技), which manufactures and assembles computer network communication products, contact lens maker Vizionfocus Inc (望隼科技) and precision machinery manufacturer Global Tek Group (時碩集團).