Japan likely to tighten South Korean export curbs

AP, TOKYO

Japanese officials yesterday said that they are pursuing procedures to downgrade South Korea’s preferred nation status as Tokyo expands export controls over sensitive materials.

The Japanese Cabinet is set to approve as early as Aug. 2 a plan to drop South Korea from a list of 27 countries granted preferential trade status, Japanese media reported.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not confirm the date, but said that Japan is going ahead as planned.

The delisting would take effect three weeks after the Cabinet’s approval. That would be on about Aug. 23.

“As we have been saying all along, a planned removal of South Korea’s ‘white nation’ status is an appropriate measure in order for Japan to effectively carry out export controls,” Suga said.

On July 4, Japan began requiring case-by-case export licenses for exports to South Korea of three materials used in high-tech devices.

Tokyo also announced plans to drop South Korea from its list of countries allowed preferential trade status, pending “public comments” and Cabinet approval.

Officials are studying opinions sent to the government during the “public comment” period that ended on Wednesday, a required step that is largely a formality.

More than 10,000 opinions were submitted, including one from the South Korean government defending its export controls, Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry officials said.

The majority of the senders supported stripping South Korea of preferential status, the officials said.

South Korea has objected to Japan’s tightening of the export policy, alleging that Tokyo is using trade issues as a weapon to retaliate over court procedures demanding Japanese companies pay compensation to south Korean victims of harsh wartime labor.

South Korea also says the curbs are unnecessary, one-sided and harmful to free trade.

The trade flap is an extra irritant in the troubled relationship between the two neighbors, which has long been strained by antagonism left over from Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.