Synnex revenue falls for ninth consecutive month

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強國際), the nation’s largest electronics distributor, yesterday reported that revenue last month declined for the ninth consecutive month to NT$25.87 billion (US$829.67 million), with second-quarter revenue falling 14 percent to NT$78.3 billion from a year earlier.

The Taipei-based company blamed the decline mainly on a global economic slowdown due to the US-China trade dispute, leading to sluggish market demand and falling investments.

IT business last quarter brought in sales of NT$46.5 billion, down 15 percent from a year earlier, while the communication segment suffered the most with a 46 percent decline in sales to NT$3.7 billion, Synnex said.

However, sales of IC components have recovered, despite a slight decline of 2 percent year-on-year to NT$23.7 billion, thanks to production adjustments of upstream manufacturers, the company said.

In the first half of this year, overall revenue dropped 11 percent to NT$159.6 billion, but Synnex said that it expects a better performance in the second half after the launch of new smartphone and laptop models in the next few months.

Intel Corp’s shortage of central processing units is also expected to ease, while enterprises and government agencies would continue to invest in IT products, the company said.