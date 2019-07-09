Uber Eats expects local share to double

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Uber Eats Taiwan expects the number of its business partners, active users and deliveries to more than double over the next six months, as more consumers embrace food delivery services, general manager Chai Lee (李佳穎) said yesterday.

The online food ordering and delivery service saw its partnering restaurants hit 6,000 at the end of last month, doubling from a year earlier, while its deliveries and active users during the first half of the year tripled from a year earlier, Lee said, declining to give totals.

“Uber Eats has seen the highest growth rate in Taiwan among all Asian regions, and we are confident that the strong momentum will continue into the second half of this year, and even into next year,” she said.

Consumers in the past complained the most about delivery speed as they did not want to wait for more than 30 minutes, Lee said.

The company last year adjusted its app to narrow down the search scope so that consumers would not order from a restaurant too far away, Lee said.

The company decided with restaurant partners which dishes are suitable for deliveries, she said.

“Now, food delivery service is gaining more acceptance from local consumers,” Lee said.

Restaurants are more willing to become a partner, as orders increase by 20 percent on average, helping to offset the commission they pay to Uber Eats, she said.

The company yesterday announced that it would expand into Keelung and Tainan, as well as launching five new services, including delivery tracking for consumers and a marketing tool for partners.