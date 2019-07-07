Airports open up to terminal tourists who just want to hang out

By Mary Schlangenstein / Bloomberg

Chuck Hughey braves security lines at Pittsburgh International Airport at least once a week. Not to catch a flight, but to get an ice cream cone or cruise a few of the concourses.

Is he nuts? Not at all, he will tell you, just a doting grandfather.

He and three-year-old Cleo spend quality time there, riding the trams between terminals and gliding along the moving walkways.

“It’s so convenient, so safe and so secure,” Hughey, a 72-year-old retired school superintendent, said after a recent visit on what is called a non-traveler pass. “She loves to look out the big picture window and have a bottle of milk she got from Dunkin’ Donuts and sit there and watch airplanes coming and going and the baggage carriers loading up the planes. We have a great time.”

Hughey is at the vanguard of a new phenomenon: Terminal tourism. Programs adopted or being considered by a number of airports allow people beyond security checkpoints so they can meet arriving relatives or just hang out. It is a bit of a return to the days before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, when airport security was more relaxed and people did not need a ticket for a flight to get inside.

The programs are taking root as airports expand options to fill passenger dwell time, as it is called — those often mind-numbing hours between when people make it through security and when their flights take off. Now many airports feature live music and art exhibits. There are spas, microbreweries, playgrounds, gourmet restaurants and wine bars.

Pittsburgh was the first airport to open up to non-travelers, in 2017, and Tampa airport in Florida started doing so last month.

Seattle-Tacoma is evaluating a pilot program it tested earlier this year and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the US’ busiest, might seek approval for a trial run. The idea is under consideration in Detroit, Michigan, and Austin, Texas.

The seed was planted in 2006, when the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allowed access to restaurants and shops for overnight guests at hotels connected to terminals in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas.

Today, broadening post-security access is an option for any US airport, said Jenny Burke, a TSA spokeswoman.

Some view it as a potential money-maker; officials with the facilities in Atlanta and Detroit figure they might see additional revenue from parking and concessions. A survey of visitors during Seattle-Tacoma’s trial showed people stayed an average 2.5 hours — although they spent only an average of US$10.29.

At Pittsburgh International, the impetus was popular demand, airport chief executive officer Christina Cassotis said.

She was peppered whenever she appeared at public forums.

“In the top five questions was always: ‘Why can’t we go back to the airport and see what’s going on out there?’”

Terminal tourists must have background checks ahead of time and go through the usual TSA security screenings. Each airport will need to continually evaluate security concerns at their location and weigh those against the benefits of non-traveler access, said Richard Bloom, who teaches aviation security and global intelligence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After weighing intelligence information and specific vulnerabilities, the program “might be fine for certain locations and not for others,” Bloom said.