Quanta notebook shipments forecast to rise 24.6%

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Quanta Computer Inc’s (廣達) notebook computer shipments are forecast to increase by 24.6 percent quarterly to 9.1 million units in the second quarter, mainly because one of its major US clients rushed to replenish high-end laptops after an inventory adjustment in the first quarter, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said in a report on Friday last week.

However, notebook shipments would still be 1.1 percent lower than the same quarter of last year and the company’s gross margin improvement might be capped in the second quarter due to a higher proportion of notebook sales in its product mix, SinoPac said.

Quanta is the world’s largest original design manufacturer for notebook computers. The notebook segment contributed 49 percent of its total revenue last year, compared with 19 percent from its server business and 22 percent from smart devices, the investment consultancy said.

The Linkou District (林口), New Taipei City-based firm counts Apple Inc, HP Inc, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Acer Inc (宏碁), Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc among its major customers.

Its server shipments in the second quarter would be better than its peers’ performance, increasing by a double-digit percentage from a year earlier thanks to a broader customer base and still strong demand from second-tier data center operators, SinoPac said.

The higher notebook and server orders would offset slowing demand for smartwatches in the low season and therefore boost the company’s revenue to an estimated NT$245.66 billion (US$7.91 billion) in the April-to-June quarter, up 11 percent quarterly and 18 percent annually, SinoPac said.

Quanta’s notebook shipments in the first half of this year were estimated to decline 10 percent from a year earlier and shipments in the second half could continue falling due to orders lost from major Taiwanese and US clients, as well as uncertainty over the US-China trade dispute, SinoPac said.

Full-year shipments are forecast to drop 9 percent annually to 34 million units, it said.

Amid the lingering US-China trade tensions, Quanta has continued shifting some of its production from China to Taiwan since late last year, chairman Barry Lam (林百里) told shareholders last month at the company’s annual general meeting.

Although notebook shipments appear relatively weak this year, Quanta’s server business is expected to outperform on the back of rising demand from cloud technology-based service providers, SinoPac said.

Server shipments this year are forecast to grow by between 10 and 15 percent from last year, while server revenue would increase 14.8 percent annually, it said.

The company’s overall revenue and earnings growth momentum this year would be mainly driven by its server business, SinoPac said.