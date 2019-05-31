Disney mulls action over Georgia’s abortion law

Bloomberg

Walt Disney Co is following Netflix Inc’s lead in threatening to leave Georgia if a controversial anti-abortion law takes effect.

Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger on Wednesday told reporters that it would be “very difficult” to keep film production in the state if the legislation becomes law next year.

A representative for the company declined to comment further.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” Iger said.

“Right now we are watching it very carefully,” he said.

Netflix said earlier this week that it would reconsider its “entire investment” in Georgia, where it has filmed Stranger Things and Ozark, if the law survives legal challenges.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Tuesday. “Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Georgia has some of the most generous film and TV subsidies in the US, and it has become a popular hub for production.

Disney shot several of its biggest recent hits there, including Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther.

The law would ban abortions once the doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat — typically about six weeks into a pregnancy. It makes an exception to prevent death or serious harm to the mother, or in cases of rape or incest where a police report was filed.

In responding to the law, the Motion Picture Association of America has pointed out that similar legislation has been challenged in other states. It is maintaining a wait-and-see approach.

“The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process,” the organization said.

“We will continue to monitor developments,” it said.