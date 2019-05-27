Momo to offer delivery through Myfone outlets

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒) on Thursday last week announced that it is collaborating with Taiwan Mobile Co (臺灣大哥大) to provide a new delivery channel.

From today, people can pick up goods purchased on Momo’s shopping platform at Taiwan Mobile’s nearly 800 Myfone outlets nationwide, the company said.

Momo.com has already teamed up with major convenience store operators to provide delivery services throughout Taiwan, in addition to traditional home delivery.

The Myfone delivery option would be oriented more toward providing customer service, Momo.com president Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) told a news conference.

However, the new option is also cheaper for the company than door-to-door delivery, Lin added.

Myfone stores are to offer product collection, but product returns and exchanges would come later, Momo.com said.

Taiwan Mobile said it would provide extra services for electronics such as mobile phones and tablets at Myfone stores — including transferring data from an old phone to a new one, applying protective film on phone screens and installing new apps, Taiwan Mobile president Jaime Lin (林之晨) said.

Taiwan Mobile would also cooperate with Momo.com on other projects, as Taiwan Mobile aims to increase its market value to US$100 billion over 10 to 15 years, about 10 times its current value, he said.

Taiwan Mobile also plans to expand into Southeast Asia thanks to the strong presence of Momo.com’s e-commerce platform in Thailand, he said.

Momo.com and Taiwan Telecom are both subsidiaries of Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控).

Meanwhile, Apple Inc on Friday announced that it would soon open its second official store in Taiwan, in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).

According to Apple’s Web site, the company is recruiting 12 people for the new store.

Apple said that it would soon announce the store’s opening date and time, as it released a photograph of the store on the corner of Songshou and Songren roads.

The store in the photograph resembles Apple’s flagship outlet in Chicago — Apple Michigan Avenue — which is an airy glass box with a curved-edge roof modeled on a MacBook.

A message on the structure reads: “Creativity begins here.”

In addition to its official store, Apple sells many products in Taiwan through its Web site and authorized resellers.

Apple’s first official store is located in the shopping mall at Taipei 101.

Additional reporting by CNA