Agencies

TRADE

Court clears trade deal

The EU-Canada free-trade agreement’s provisions to protect investors do not breach EU law, the European Court of Justice ruled yesterday in a major relief for proponents of the deal that came into force in 2017. The judges said that the mechanism to resolve disputes between investors and states in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which critics have said unfairly favor multinationals, is in line with EU law.

AVIATION

Lufthansa losses deepen

German airline group Lufthansa AG plunged deeper into the red in the first quarter, it said yesterday, blaming the rising price of fuel and intense competition in Europe, but sticking to annual targets. Between January and March, the Frankfurt-based group lost 342 million euros (US$382 million), almost nine times worse than in the first quarter of last year. Lufthansa had early last month warned of the looming negative bottom line, suggesting an operating, or underlying, loss of 336 million euros was in the offing — a figure confirmed yesterday. Revenues were up 3 percent year-on-year at 7.9 billion euros. “The first quarter is traditionally a difficult one for airlines,” the group said, with seasonal effects worsened by a 202 million euros rise in fuel costs compared with last year.

BANKING

Lender to buy back shares

Standard Chartered PLC yesterday announced a share buyback of up to US$1 billion as it reported a jump in first-quarter pretax profits. The lender’s first buyback in nearly two decades comes two weeks after it reached a US$1.1 billion settlement for processing transactions that contravened US sanctions on Iran and flouted anti-money laundering requirements. The London-based lender’s first-quarter pretax profits rose 10 percent to US$1.38 billion, it said, sending its shares up 5.2 percent in Hong Kong. “Our first-quarter profit supports our belief that we will generate full-year returns of at least 10 percent by 2021,” chief executive Bill Winters said in a statement. Winters said the company would aim at growing its customer base across Hong Kong, Africa and India.

ENERGY

BP hits profit estimates

BP PLC boosted cash flow and hit the target on profit estimates in the first quarter as rising oil and gas production, and strong trading results offset the effect of lower prices. The company’s performance brightens a mixed picture for Big Oil earnings. While the industry has moved beyond the worst downturn in a generation, it is still enduring volatile markets, with a sharp slump in crude prices late last year followed by a steep rebound in the first few months of this year.

AVIATION

Airbus earnings surge

Airbus SE earnings surged in the first quarter as the European planemaker churned out higher numbers of the A320 narrow-body jet that is the biggest global rival to Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX. The company delivered 126 A320s, a model that appears to have overcome a run of engine manufacturing faults just as the 737 faces questions about its future after two fatal crashes in five months. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax jumped almost 40-fold to 549 million euros, according to a statement yesterday, providing a solid starting point for chief executive officer Guillaume Faury, who took over from long-time head Tom Enders on April 10.