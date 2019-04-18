Global PC market shrank 4.4% in Q1, Gartner says

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The global PC market shrank 4.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, with shipments totaling 58.52 million, data compiled by Gartner Inc showed.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) was ahead of the game with annual growth of 6.9 percent and shipments totaling about 13.2 million units, the research company said in a report on Wednesday last week.

HP Inc came in second at 12.83 million units, representing annual growth of 0.8 percent, followed by Dell Inc, which was the only other firm to report positive year-on-year growth at 1.5 percent, with shipments totaling 9.99 million units, Gartner Inc said.

However, data compiled by International Data Corp placed HP first and Lenovo second.

The top three vendors contributed to 61.5 percent of global PC shipments, up from 56.9 percent during the same quarter last year, Gartner said.

Apple Inc, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) and Acer Inc (宏碁) lagged behind, with shipments falling at an annual rate of 2.5 percent, 7.3 percent and 13.2 percent.

Each of those PC makers saw their shipments drop to less than 4 million units in the first quarter.

“Anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all PC markets, as vendors allocated to the higher-margin business and Chromebook segment,” Gartner senior principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said.

“While the consumer market remained weak, the mix of product availability may have also hindered demand,” she added.

PC shipments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined 2.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, due to weak consumer demand, but demand for enterprise PCs increased.

PC shipments in the Asia-Pacific region fell 5.1 percent year-on-year, although Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Xiaomi Corp (小米) drove market demand with aggressive pricing on light mobile PCs.