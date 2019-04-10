Microsoft to provide 100 AI solutions to local firms

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Microsoft Corp yesterday launched a scheme to provide 100 artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to Taiwanese companies next year as the technology gains importance in Taiwan.

The US software giant unveiled the scheme, in collaboration with International Data Corp, based on a survey that identified AI growth potential in Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region.

By 2021, AI would increase the rates of innovation improvements by 31 percent and boost employee productivity by 30 percent, more than two times the current rates of 13 percent and 12 percent respectively, it said.

Although 71 percent of companies consider AI solutions effective in increasing their competitiveness, only 32 percent have started to integrate AI solutions into their business strategy, Microsoft Taiwan chief operating officer Hedy Ho (何虹) said.

“Our aim is to enable and empower more companies and people to embrace AI,” she said.

The US technology giant is already working with the ministries of economic affairs, science and technology, and education, and other government institutions.

Microsoft has invested NT$1 billion (US$32.42 million) in creating an AI research and development center in Taiwan and has started recruitment on university campuses, as Taiwan is a top destination for AI development due to its relatively inexpensive labor costs.

The average salary of a software developer in Taiwan ranges from NT$40,000 to NT$59,000, while their US counterparts command 4.5 to 7 times more, data by job banks showed.

Another advantage for Taiwan is the large amount of data available, in line with Taiwan’s open data policy, Microsoft said.