ENERGY

Taipower reiterates plan

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) on Tuesday last week reiterated its plan to reduce the emission of pollutants by half by 2030. The state-run utility has sought to achieve the goal gradually, by reducing emissions by 30 percent by 2021, by 40 percent by 2025, and by half by 2050. It also plans to reduce net emissions from its fossil fuel power plants by 7 percent by 2021, establish at least three “green fusion” power plants by 2025 and create a complete system of circular economy by 2030, it said.

PANELMAKERS

CPT to be delisted

Loss-incurring flat-panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (CPT, 中華映管) is to be delisted from the main board on May 13 after its book value plunged into negative territory, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said on Monday last week. The last trading day for Chunghwa Picture Tubes is May 10, the TWSE said. Chunghwa Picture Tubes is to become the second subsidiary of Tatung Co (大同) to be removed from the main board after Green Energy Technology Inc (綠能科技), which is expected to be delisted after April 30.

ELECTRONICS

King Yuan benefits from 5G

King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電) on Friday said revenue in the first quarter of this year rose 14.83 percent annually to NT$5.26 billion (US$170.7 million) on the back of increased demand for chips used in 5G-related applications and devices, as well as contribution from Dawning Leading Technology Inc (東琳), which it acquired in November last year. Analysts have forecast the IC testing service provider’s revenue this year to grow by a double-digit percentage from NT$20.82 billion last year.