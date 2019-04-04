Indigo Kaohisung eyes occupancy

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in Kaohsiung

Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park (高雄中央公園英迪格酒店) aims to increase its occupancy rate by 5 percentage points this year after achieving an average of 75 percent last year, as the brand managed to outperform the industry with its unique neighborhood appeal.

The showing bucked a mild decline for the nation’s tourist hotels last year, when average occupancy rates stood at 63.33 percent from 64.8 percent in 2017, as more properties opened, while the number of inbound travelers grew a mild 3.05 percent to 11.06 million.

Indigo Kaohsiung has benefited from being the first and only member of an international hotel chain that focuses on a “neighborhood concept,” meaning that all properties reflect the community’s culture, character and history, communication and marketing official Mandy Lee (李姿瑩) said.

The hotel is next to the Central Park MRT Station and highlights the Kaohsiung’s history as a trading port with images of ships and containers, she said.

International travelers assign great importance to brands when choosing where to stay, because they offer consistent amenities and discounts, Lee said.

Indigo is a brand of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, which has supplied 20 to 25 percent of clientele, Lee said.

Globally, Hotel Indigo competes with W Hotels, Aloft Hotels and Le Meridien Hotels, which seek to attract fashion-minded guests.

To boost its competitiveness, Indigo Kaohsiung has installed a rooftop bar that doubles as a venue for virtual reality gaming and themed gatherings.

The 129-guestroom facility is looking to keep room rates flat this year from NT$4,000 to NT$4,500 last year, with the economy set to slow at home and abroad, Lee said.

Business improved last quarter thanks to growing media attention on the city following the inauguration of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in December last year, front office manager Kyle Wang (王世瑋) said.

Occupancy rates picked up 10 percent during the January-to-March period, compared with the same period last year, Wang said.

Its convenient location lent support, as Hotel Indigo is in the heart of the Shinkuchan Commercial District (新崛江商圈) with a plethora of shops and restaurants, he said, adding that it is also not far from the Pier-2 Art Center, Love River (愛河) and other attractions.

Food and beverage sales generate 40 percent of revenue, led by restaurant Wok on the Park that features exotic cuisines, Lee said, adding that a veteran Japanese guest chef is visiting until May 12.