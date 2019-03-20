Hon Hai’s plant in Wisconsin to open in Q4 next year

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海) state-of-the-art 6G flat panel production site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of next year, the company said on Monday in a statement in the US.

Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said construction of the facility in the Valley Science and Technology Park is scheduled to begin by this summer.

The announcement came after Hon Hai said in late January that it was rethinking the US$10 billion investment, saying that the project would be adjusted to focus mainly on research and development instead of manufacturing.

According to international media reports, the investment was revised in light of the steep cost of making advanced TV screens in the US, given the cost of labor there.

Monday’s statement indicated that the LCD plant would produce screens for a wide range of applications, including education, health and medical care, entertainment, sports, security and smart city development.

“Our commitment from day one has been to establish a winning formula for Foxconn and for Wisconsin,” Louis Woo (胡國輝), special assistant to Hon Hai founder and chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), said in the statement.

“We continue to expand our presence around the state, create jobs and deepen our partnerships, while innovating and adapting to meet changing market needs,” Woo said. “We’re investing in Wisconsin because we know manufacturing here is going to drive even greater success and growth for Foxconn and for the community.”

Hon Hai said it would take several key steps over the next few months for the Wisconsin project, including announcing the winners of two bid packages by April 1.

“‘Wisconsin First’ has been our commitment from the start and it has been evidenced in our construction hiring to date,” Woo said.

Hon Hai on Nov. 10, 2017, signed an agreement with Wisconsin Economic Development Corp to build a flat screen manufacturing campus in the state.

The investment was sold as creating up to 13,000 jobs over six years that would have an estimated average salary of US$53,875.

Gou and US President Donald Trump attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the Mount Pleasant site on June 28 last year.