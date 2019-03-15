Auto parts maker Mobiletron to invest NT$2.5 billion

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Auto parts maker Mobiletron Electronics Co (車王電子) has gained approval to invest NT$2.5 billion (US$80.9 million) in Taiwan, which would create more than 220 jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

Mobiletron is the latest firm to join the government’s three-year Welcome Taiwanese Companies Abroad to Invest in Taiwan Action Plan, which provides companies with assistance in taxation, financing, land, utilities and labor to encourage them to return.

Since January, the ministry has approved 14 applications to join the program, with more than 30 firm also considering joining it.

Those that have been approved have pledged a combined NT$39.9 billion in investments and vowed to create more than 4,400 jobs, the ministry said.

Mobiletron, headquartered in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅), has production bases in Taiwan and China, as well as sales offices in the US and Europe.

Discouraged by the high tariffs on Chinese products because of the US-China trade dispute, Mobiletron is to invest in intelligent production lines at its Daya plant and build new plants at the Port of Taichung Export Processing Zone, the ministry said.

Mobiletron reported revenue of NT$417.55 million for last year, down 8.52 percent from a year earlier. Net profit for the first three quarters of last year was NT$187.48 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.9.