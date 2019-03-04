Staff writer

MOBILE

Ichia revenue falls 30%

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) on Friday reported revenue of NT$377 million (US$12.25 million) for last month, up 0.03 percent from a year earlier, but a decline of 30 percent from the previous month, due to fewer working days during the Lunar New Year holiday. Last month’s revenue included about NT$294 million in sales from flexible printed circuit integrated components and about NT$84 million from mechanical integrated components, the company said. Cumulative revenue in the first two months of this year decreased 6.28 percent year-on-year to NT$917.45 million, Ichia said.

RETAIL

Forever 21 closing last store

Los Angeles-based fast fashion brand Forever 21 has decided to pull out of Taiwan at the end of this month after closing its last outlet near Taipei’s Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT Station, affecting 58 jobs. In a letter to employees revealed on Friday, the retailer said that business in Taiwan has not been good in the past few years and that it would shutter the Zhongxiao outlet on March 31. The retailer entered Taiwan in June 2015 and launched its first outlet in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義). It closed the Xinyi outlet in September last year when the lease expired.

ELECTRONICS

Xiaomi GM likely leaving

Xiaomi Taiwan general manager Henman Lee (李佳峰) is reportedly exiting the company after more than five years of working at the Chinese smartphone brand, local media reported on Friday, citing market speculation. Lee’s post is likely to be filled by Janine Luo (羅燕), head of Xiaomi’s Hong Kong and US operations, the reports said. Xiaomi Taiwan declined to comment on Lee’s departure or his successor.