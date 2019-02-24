MUJI recalling water after tests find bromic acid

Staff writer, with CNA

MUJI (Taiwan) Corp (無印良品) is recalling two kinds of bottled water after the potential carcinogen bromic acid was detected in its Natural Water mineral water brand, Japan-based parent Ryohin Keikaku Corp said on Friday.

A total of 590,000 bottles of MUJI Natural Water and MUJI Mineral Sparkling Water that were sold between July 4 last year and Feb. 21 were removed from stores in Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong, Tokyo Broadcasting System TV said.

The removal is partly a preventive measure, as no carcinogen has been found in its Mineral Sparkling Water range, MUJI said.

According to Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水), the maximum allowable concentration of bromic acid in drinking water is 0.01mg/L.

However, Ryohin Keikaku’s inspection report showed that Natural Water bottles had bromic acid concentrations of two to four times as high as that limit.

The products were produced by a firm in Kurobe City in Toyama Prefecture, which has not found the cause of the contamination, the company said.

MUJI said that customers in Taiwan can until May 31 return both types of water at stores or through its Web site and get a full refund.