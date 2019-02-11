Staff writer, with CNA

AUTOMAKERS

New car sales rise

The nation’s new car sales rose 5.1 percent to 44,143 units last month from a month earlier on buying interest ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, according to data compiled by transportation authorities. However, sales were down 7.9 percent annually. Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車) remained the top car vendor by selling 14,622 cars, up about 20 percent from a month earlier and securing a 33.12 percent market share. Last month, 20,108 imported vehicles were sold, up 2.3 percent from the previous month and also up 5.9 percent annually, the data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC hit by bad material

A production problem last month caused by substandard raw materials will likely cost Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) 1 to 2 percent of its sales in the first quarter of this year, an Asian brokerage has said. The incident, which damaged more than 10,000 wafers, is also expected to affect the company’s gross margin this quarter, the brokerage said in a research note. However, TSMC would report deferred sales in the second quarter, it said.

CEMENT

Asia Cement meets forecast

Asia Cement Corp’s (亞泥) revenue of NT$23 billion (US$748 million) in the fourth quarter of last year met analysts’ estimates on the back of seasonal demand and higher prices, boosting last year’s revenue by 29.34 percent to a record NT$83.94 billion. SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) has forecast that Asia Cement would post net profit of NT$3.7 billion for last quarter, with earnings per share of NT$1.1.