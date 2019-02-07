Agencies

TELECOMS

Fund boosts Softbank profit

Japan’s Softbank Group Corp said yesterday its net profit jumped more than 50 percent for the nine months to December thanks to strong returns from its high-tech investment fund. Net profit rose 51.6 percent from a year earlier to ￥1.5 trillion (US$13.7 billion), the mobile giant and IT investor said. Softbank Corp, the mobile carrier arm of the technology conglomerate, said on Tuesday its net profit jumped nearly 19 percent for the nine months to December, buoyed by a gain in subscribers.

BANKING

Commonwealth profit slumps

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has recorded a drop in statutory net profit in its latest half-year to A$4.6 billion (US$3.3 billion) as the nation’s biggest lender was hit by costs for misconduct, lower profit margins and a downturn in the housing market. The profit for the six months ending Dec. 31 reported yesterday was 6 percent below the A$4.9 billion earned a year earlier, but cash profit rose 1.7 percent to A$4.68 billion. Cash profit, which excludes one-off gains and losses, are the banks’ preferred measure.

CONGLOMERATES

Disney exceeds forecasts

The Walt Disney Co’s first-quarter net income beat expectations as higher revenue from its media networks and theme parks helped offset a weaker movie slate during the quarter. The entertainment company’s net income fell 37 percent to US$2.79 billion, or US$1.86 per share. The drop was due mainly to a hefty benefit from tax changes in the prior-year quarter. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled US$1.84 per share. The California-based company’s revenue slipped less than 1 percent to US$15.3 billion from US$15.35 billion last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler shrugs off bad year

Daimler AG expects earnings to bounce back this year after profit slumped last year, when the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars struggled through a US-China trade spat, production bottlenecks in Europe and surging expenses to develop electric vehicles. Group earnings before interest and tax will “rise slightly” this year, the company said at its annual earnings press conference yesterday. Earnings declined in all divisions except heavy trucks. Profitability in the key Mercedes-Benz Cars unit narrowed to 7.8 percent from 9.4 percent a year ago.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan books Ghosn-axing

Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it will hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on April 8 to formally discharge its ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on financial misconduct charges. The meeting also aims to approve Renault SA chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, it said. Ghosn has been charged with failing to disclose more than US$80 million in additional Nissan compensation for 2010-2018 that he had arranged to be paid later.

MUSIC

Sunrise to buy most of HMV

Sunrise Records, a Canadian chain of record stores, agreed to buy most of HMV Group PLC in an auction overseen by the embattled music retailer’s administrators, fending off a rival bid by retail magnate Mike Ashley. Douglas Putnam, who runs Sunrise and bought HMV’s Canadian unit in 2017, will gain control of 100 stores across the UK, KPMG LLP said on Tuesday. The remaining 27 shops are to be shut down, putting 455 employees out of work.

GERMANY

Deutsche expects contraction

Deutsche Bank expects the German economy to contract this quarter after recent business surveys pointed to souring moods at companies and their worsening expectations for new orders. “The development of several key cyclical indicators is telling us that the German economy is drifting towards recession right now,” Deutsche Bank economists including Sebastian Becker wrote in a report. Yesterday, federal statistics authority Destatis said industrial orders fell 1.6 percent month-on-month in December.