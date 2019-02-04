Chaun-Choung elects new board after Nidec buyout

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Chaun-Choung Technology Corp (超眾), a supplier of heat-dissipation modules for PCs and networking equipment, last week held a provisional shareholders’ meeting, during which a new board was elected in the wake of Nidec Corp taking control of the firm.

Nidec, a Japanese maker of micromotors used in electronic devices, in December last year completed a tender offer to acquire a 48 percent stake in Chaun-Choung for about NT$4.48 billion (US$145.7 million).

In the election, Nidec secured six director seats and one supervisor seat, while the remaining three director seats and one supervisor seat went to the Wu (吳) family, which founded Chaun-Choung, a company regulatory filing on Tuesday showed.

Junichi Nagai, general manager of Nidec’s international business administration department, was elected to serve as Chaun-Choung chairman, replacing Wu Shih-ling (吳適玲), who was elected to the posts of vice chairman and chief administrative officer, the company said.

The company is fully utilizing its equipment and production lines as client demand has shown no signs of slowing, despite lingering US-China trade tensions, new chief executive officer Kuo Ta-chi (郭大祺) said after Tuesday’s meeting at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重).

As 5G is adopted, Chaun-Choung expects to expand capacity, with higher capital spending this year than in previous years, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) quoted Kuo as saying on Wednesday.

Growth at the company is expected to come from demand for thermal modules used in handsets, networking devices and servers, he said.

Compared with last year, shipments of vapor chambers used in high-end notebook computers are likely to see a slight increase, while those used in desktop computers are likely to decrease, he said.

Research and development in automotive heat-dissipation products is to begin later this year, he added.

Chaun-Choung reported consolidated revenue of NT$7.66 billion last year, up 8.46 percent from NT$7.06 billion in 2017. Net profit was NT$396.75 million in the first three quarters of last year, up 3.76 percent from NT$382.36 million in the same period the previous year, with earnings per share of NT$4.6.

This year, the company plans to expand production of heat pipes and vapor chambers at plants in Taipei, as well as at plants in Chongqing and Kunshan in China, Kuo said.