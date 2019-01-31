AUO shares slump after firm’s first loss in 14 quarters

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) shares yesterday tumbled 6.67 percent after the company posted its first operating loss in 14 quarters for last quarter, which it attributed to an overcapacity-driven slump.

The shares sank to NT$11.90 compared with the TAIEX’s 0.01 percent gain.

The Hsinchu-based company blamed rapid capacity expansion by its Chinese peers for an increase in panel supply in the second half of last year, which tipped panel supply-and-demand balance and ended the industry’s six-year upturn.

The supply glut sent TV panel prices down by between 20 percent and 30 percent year-on-year in just one quarter, AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) told an investors’ conference on Tuesday.

The price slump has put “almost all panel companies under heavy pressure” to eke out profits, Peng said.

“AUO saw a significant decline in [gross] margin in the fourth quarter,” he said.

With more large-scale panel fabs in China to enter mass production over the next few years, “oversupply will become the new norm for a long time,” Peng said.

This year is expected to be a “challenging year, with oversupply remaining in place,” Peng said, given growing macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from trade conflicts between the US and its major trading partners, including the EU and China.

To cope with industry headwinds, AUO is to focus on expanding high-margin product portfolios, such as 75-inch 8K ultra-high-resolution TV panels and 65-inch high-end monitors for gaming PCs.

AUO also plans to lower factory utilization in accordance with market fluctuations. The company operated factories at about 95 percent last quarter.

The panel maker expects PC and TV panel shipments to shrink by a high-single-digit percentage this quarter from last quarter, while it expects average selling prices to drop by a low to mid-single-digit percentage in US dollar terms.

In the fourth quarter of last year, AUO swung to an operating loss of NT$1.45 billion (US$47.11 million), compared with an operating profit of NT$3.07 billion in the third quarter and NT$5.7 billion the previous year.

Gross margin dipped to 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with 13.9 percent a year earlier.

However, AUO still eked out net profit of NT$281 million, thanks to non-operating gains.

That helped the company report its sixth straight year of profit, with the figure last year totaling NT$10.16 billion, a decline of 68.5 percent from NT$32.36 billion in 2017.

Earnings per share dropped to NT$1.06, compared with NT$3.36 in 2017.

The company plans to spend NT$40 billion on new equipment this year, up from NT$38.8 billion last year.