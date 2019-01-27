Chinese firm, EU halt talks on Portugal utility takeover

Reuters, BRUSSELS, LONDON and HONG KONG

China Three Gorges Corp (CTG, 中國三峽集團) halted talks with EU regulators about its proposed 9 billion euro (US$10.26 billion) takeover of Portugal’s EDP-Energia de Portugal SA more than a month ago, two sources close to the matter said, casting doubt on whether the deal will progress.

CTG in May last year launched a bid to take control of EDP, of which it already owns 23 percent, but the transaction has moved at a slow pace.

Sources said that CTG has yet to complete regulatory filings in Europe and the US, although Portugal’s regulator said there were no signs that the Chinese state-owned utility is preparing to abandon the deal.

Three sources close to the matter said that CTG’s interest in lifting its stake in Portugal’s biggest company has waned due to a combination of factors, including a leadership shake-up at CTG, the prospect of tougher EU regulations on foreign investment and higher EU electricity tariffs.

“CTG continues to progress with all regulatory filings, continuing to work with a full suite of advisors in discussions with the regulators in different jurisdictions and in the fulfillment of all the prior conditions for the launching of the voluntary tender offer for EDP,” a CTG spokesman said in a statement.

An EU proposal in November last year on rules for a far-reaching system to coordinate scrutiny of foreign investments into Europe, notably from China, is to be voted on by the European Parliament in next month or in March.

The deal also faces hurdles in the US, given that EDP’s renewables arm, EDP Renovaveis SA (EDPR), has about US$7 billion of assets in the country, making it subject to regulatory approval there.