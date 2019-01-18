Agencies

INDONESIA

Interest rates unchanged

The central bank yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight month amid a rebound in the currency and a slowdown in the global economy. The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was left at 6 percent, as predicted by all 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board raised rates by a total of 175 basis points last year to fight a sell-off in emerging markets.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation at two-year low

Annual inflation slowed last month to a two-year low on falling motor fuel and oil prices, sitting just above the Bank of England’s target, official data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Prices Index 12-month rate declined to 2.1 percent last month from 2.3 percent in November last year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The reading was the lowest level since January 2017 and matched market expectations. The rate was also a whisker away from the bank’s official target level of 2 percent.

UNITED STATES

Recession warning given

A combination of the trade dispute with China and the federal government shutdown could be enough to tip the economy into recession this year, Deutsche Bank chief international economist Torsten Slok said. “If the government shutdown continues it could cause a recession,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Alix Steel and David Westin in an interview. “You could call it a technical recession, we are getting a lot of incoming questions about how do you quantify this risk.”

ECONOMY

Canada cautions on Brexit

The uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the EU is not a direct problem for Canada, but is going to hit the global economy, Canadian Minister of Finance Bill Morneau told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Cabinet retreat. He sidestepped questions about whether Ottawa would seek to negotiate a free-trade treaty with Britain if it left the EU. “We will continue to be a strong partner of the United Kingdom. Our goal will be to work with them when they get to the point in time when they are able to work with us on continuing a really strong trading relationship,” he said.

BANKING

Softbank bonds jump

Softbank Group Corp bonds jumped yesterday after the company offered to buy back its notes, in a small step by billionaire Masayoshi Son’s firm to cut its massive debt pile. The company said it plans to purchase US$750 million of outstanding US dollar and euro-denominated notes, and would pay with cash on hand. SoftBank’s 3.125 percent euro bonds due in 2025 jumped US$0.013 to US$0.944 as of 1:48pm in Tokyo, the sharpest increase since July last year, and its other securities rose as well. Softbank has about ￥16.6 trillion (US$152 billion) of total consolidated debt, as Son seeks to transform it into a giant investment fund.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford predicts Q4 loss

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it expects to post a US$112 million loss for the fourth quarter of last year as it implements a massive restructuring in the US and Europe. It said it would still post a profit after charges stemming from the drive to cut US$11 billion in costs. Ford sees adjusted profit of US$0.30 a share during this period, it said. For the full year, Ford would post a net profit of US$3.7 billion, less than half the 2017 result.