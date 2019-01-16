Agencies

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford, VW call off appearance

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG (VW) on Monday called off a joint appearance at the Detroit auto show set for yesterday during which they were widely expected to announce an alliance. The two car giants have been in discussions over a partnership to develop self-driving and electric technologies. However, a source close to the talks said that they had so far only produced a deal over commercial vehicles. “We don’t have enough details yet to go out in front of more than 500 journalists, so we decided to call it off,” Ford spokesman Mark Truby told reporters on a conference call.

Tesla dares hackers

Tesla Inc is offering cybersecurity researchers the chance to walk away with an electric Model 3 sedan if they can hack into the car and find vulnerabilities. Trend Micro Inc’s spring competition, Pwn2Own Vancouver, invites security researchers to expose flaws in Web browsers and corporate software. For the first time this year, the competition has added an automotive category, featuring Tesla’s latest car. Tesla, which can ship updates to customers via over-the-air software upgrades, launched a “bug bounty” program in 2014 to reward researchers who uncover and report flaws.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Tool signals ‘sell’ for ether

While cryptocurrencies began the week swinging between gains and losses, the outlook might not be too optimistic for some of the biggest digital assets. A tool used by technical analysts called the GTI VERA Convergence Divergence Indicator, which detects trend reversals, is flashing a “sell” signal for ether, with the longest buying trend since October ending for the third-biggest digital currency. The shift could foreshadow a negative turn for bitcoin, which is close to a trend reversal as well. Ether slipped as much as 9.5 percent to US$113.49 in New York, the fifth decline in six trading days, before moving higher.

TECHNOLOGY

Bytedance to take on WeChat

Bytedance Ltd (北京字節跳動科技), the world’s most valuable start-up, unveiled a new video-based messaging service designed to take on Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) dominant WeChat. Bytedance launched the new service, named Duoshan (多閃), during a live-streamed event in Beijing yesterday. Similar to Snapchat, the app lets users send short-lived videos, GIFs and images to each other. Bytedance is putting pressure on WeChat, which has more than 1 billion users and is considered a must-have in China. Tencent has used the popularity of WeChat to underpin its other businesses, including its gaming operations. In a move that will likely boost its popularity in time for Lunar New Year next month, Duoshan would facilitate the exchange of red packets — digital payments that have become a new-age tradition among Chinese.

UNITED STATES

Web gambling illegal: DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said federal law bars all Internet gambling, reversing its position from 2011 that only sports betting is prohibited under a law passed 50 years earlier. The reversal was prompted by the department’s criminal division, which prosecutes illegal gambling. The opinion issued about seven years ago that the 1961 Wire Act only banned sports gambling was a misinterpretation of the statute, according to a 23-page opinion by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel dated on Nov. 2 and made public on Monday.