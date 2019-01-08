Agencies

GERMANY

November orders plunge

Industrial orders fell more sharply than expected in November last year, official data showed yesterday, adding to an emerging picture of softer growth in the final quarter of last year. Businesses reported that new contracts were down 1 percent month-on-month, federal statistics authority Destatis said. Excluding large orders for items such as aircraft, which often swing sharply from month to month, the fall still came in at 0.8 percent. Companies reported that orders from domestic customers rose 2.4 percent, but that foreign orders fell 3.2 percent.

UNITED KINGDOM

New car sales fall sharply

New car sales last year fell at their fastest rate since the global financial crisis a decade ago, hit by a slump in demand for diesel, stricter emissions rules and waning consumer confidence due to Brexit, an industry body said. Demand dropped by nearly 7 percent last year to 2.37 million vehicles, the largest decrease since registrations nosedived 11.3 percent in 2008, preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed.

IRAN

Bank mulls propping up rial

The central bank has proposed slashing four zeros from the rial, official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after the currency plunged in a year marked by an economic crisis fueled by US sanctions. “A bill to remove four zeros from the national currency was presented to the government by the central bank yesterday and I hope this matter can be concluded as soon as possible,” IRNA quoted central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati as saying. The currency was trading at about 110,000 rials per US dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday.

RETAIL

Bid to stop Sears razing fails

Sears Holdings Corp is preparing to potentially wind down the iconic retailer after chairman Eddie Lampert’s bid to buy several hundred stores out of bankruptcy fell short of bankers’ requirements, people with knowledge of the matter said. The retailer started laying the groundwork for a liquidation after a series of meetings on Friday in which its advisers weighed the merits of a US$4.4 billion bid by Lampert’s hedge fund to buy Sears as a going concern, the people said.

JAPAN

Abe tries to avoid seizure

The government would consider countermeasures to protect Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp assets in South Korea from a seizure sought in response to a wartime forced-labor complaint, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. It is “very regrettable that former workers from the Korean Peninsula are taking action for seizing the assets,” Abe told Japan Broadcasting Corp’s Sunday Debate program. He said he has “requested relevant departments to study specific measures based on international law.”

MALAYSIA

Goldman banker denied bail

A court yesterday declined to grant bail to former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng (吳崇華), pending his extradition to the US where he faces charges related to suspected money laundering of funds siphoned off from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Ng has been detained in Kuala Lumpur since Nov. 1 last year, shortly after the US Department of Justice announced charges against him, another Goldman Sachs official, Tim Leissner, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho (劉特佐) over the alleged theft of 1MDB funds.