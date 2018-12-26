Median earnings hit six-year high

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter, with CNA

Median annual earnings reached NT$470,000 (US$15,255) last year, the highest in the past six years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Monday.

Median earnings, which includes regular salary plus bonuses, overtime pay and other irregular income, rose due to a stable economy in the first half of last year and pay raises, the agency said.

Median annual earnings were NT$436,000, NT$438,000, NT$449,000, NT$458,000 and NT$461,000 from 2012 to 2016 respectively, DGBAS data showed.

The agency did not provide figures before 2012, nor did it provide inflation-adjusted data to allow for a clearer comparison of real earnings growth.

Median earnings reflect the halfway point of income earners. It is usually lower than average earnings, because averages are affected by extremely high incomes at the top of the chart.

The median annual salary last year drifted further from the average, as high-salary jobs boosted the average, Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said yesterday.

The average salary rose 2.56 percent year-on-year to NT$600,000, Pan told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The gap between median and average incomes has widened from NT$111,000 in 2012 to NT$130,000 last year, Pan said.

The ratio of the median to the average salary shrank from 0.797-1 in 2012 to 0.783-1 last year, the lowest level in the past six years, Pan added.

That does not mean the distribution of income is becoming less even, as employees within the first and ninth deciles — 10 groups into which the nation’s 7.56 million employees in the private sector and at state-run enterprises are divided based on their average monthly earnings — have improved over the past six years, Pan said.

While income on average gained 9.65 percent last year, the 10 percent lower than the first decile rose 13.48 percent from NT$231,000 in 2012 to NT$262,000 last year, DGBAS figures showed.

This was mainly driven by the increase in the minimum wage, while incomes higher than the ninth decile advanced 9.76 percent from NT$995,000 in 2012 to NT$1.092 million last year, the agency said.

“If only highly paid employees got a raise, that would signal uneven distribution,” Pan said.

The difference between the median and average salaries is widening, because there are more highly paid jobs, Pan said, adding that the trend should not be considered problematic.

The difference appears to be the biggest among the healthcare, information and communications, financial and insurance sectors, where there are more highly paid jobs, the DGBAS said, adding that the difference is the smallest in the support services sector at NT$39,000.

By profession, employees in the electricity and natural gas supply industry topped the list for median annual earnings at NT$1.196 million, followed by employees working in finance and insurance at NT$889,000, DGBAS data showed.

Median annual earnings for people in healthcare and the information and communications sector was NT$600,000, while that for people in support services, arts and entertainment, leisure, hospitality and catering, and education was below NT$400,000, data showed.

By demographics, median earnings for people under the age of 25 was NT$319,000, compared with NT$548,000 for people aged 40 to 49 and NT$386,000 for people older than 65, data showed.