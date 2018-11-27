Staff writer, with agencies

STOCK MARKET

Securities firms see losses

Local securities firms reported a combined net loss of NT$1.81 billion (US$58.6 million) last month, down from net income of NT$360.52 million in September as the TAIEX fell about 1,200 points, or 10.94 percent, month-on-month in the wake of a drop on Wall Street, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. From January to last month, securities firms reported a cumulative net income of NT$25.7 billion, down 20.57 percent from NT$32.36 billion in the same period last year, it said. The 34 integrated securities firms — which are allowed to engage in brokering, proprietary trading and underwriting — reported a combined net loss of NT$1.99 billion last month, compared with NT$234.73 million in profit in September, while their cumulative net income fell 21.56 percent annually to NT$22.41 billion in the first 10 months, the exchange said.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon invests in Nextronics

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday said that its board of directors has agreed to acquire 2.95 million common shares of Nextronics Engineering Corp (正淩精密) via a private placement, which it said could create more business opportunities and revenue sources. It offered NT$24.1 per share for Nextronics, which is based in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止) and makes connectors, valuing the deal at NT$71.095 million, Sinbon said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm said that it plans to pay the whole amount by Friday. Shares of Sinbon yesterday closed up 0.76 percent at NT$79.6 before the announcement of the private placement deal, while Nextronics shares were trading at NT$28.75.

ELECTRONICS

Excelliance eyes demand

IC designer Excelliance MOS Co (杰力) yesterday said that it would continue to benefit from robust demand for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) next year, after sales in the first three quarters increased 49 percent annually to NT$1.07 billion. Rising prices and expanded capacity would also boost next year’s sales, it said. From January to September, net income doubled to NT$185 million, with earnings per share of NT$5.24. MOSFETs are used for amplifying or switching electronic signals. Rising demand for device driver components used in smart homes, cordless vacuum cleaners and electrical vehicles means that the supply-demand dynamic for MOSFETs would remain unchanged next year, the company said.

STOCK MARKET

New listings disappoint

Hong Kong’s hottest initial public offerings (IPO) have produced the worst returns for investors this year. Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co (平安健康互聯網), in which retail investors placed orders for 654 times the shares initially available, has tumbled 37 percent since it started trading in May. Biotechnology firm Ascletis Pharma Inc (歌禮製藥), whose retail book was covered 10 times, is down 44 percent from its IPO price, and food delivery giant Meituan Dianping (美團點評) has dropped 24 percent. However, while Redsun Properties Group Ltd (弘陽地產), Zhenro Properties Group Ltd (正榮地產) and DaFa Properties Group Ltd (大發地產) received initial orders filling on average just 0.8 times their retail books, they have climbed an average 18 percent from their IPO prices, putting them among the top five performers for deals of more than US$100 million.