Staff writer, with CNA

ACQUISITIONS

Ability buying AndroVideo

Digital camera maker Ability Enterprise Co (佳能) on Friday announced that it is buying AndroVideo Inc (奇卓) for NT$140 million (US$4.53 million) as it expands into the development of edge computing and intelligent image solutions, including facial recognition. AndroVideo, a subsidiary of digital surveillance equipment supplier GioVision Inc (奇偶), manufactures intelligent video surveillance systems and artificial intelligence cameras.

RETAIL

Stock tumble limits buying

Sales posted by department stores in Taiwan rose only 0.1 percent last month from a year earlier to NT$39.6 billion, while revenue posted by hypermarket chains plunged 10.3 percent year-on-year to NT$14.9 billion, as a tumble in the local equity market undermined consumer sentiment and kept them from spending more, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. Convenience store chains sales rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$27.2 billion, but revenue generated by supermarket operators dropped 0.4 percent to NT$18.7 billion, the ministry said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

OBI drug wins designation

OBI Pharma Inc (台灣浩鼎) has received “orphan drug” designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new drug for pancreatic cancer, OBI-888. The drug is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody cancer immunotherapy targeting Globo H, a glycolipid antigen, the company said on Wednesday. A phase 1 study of OBI-888 has begun enrolling patients at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. The study, including a dose escalation phase and cohort expansion phase, is expected to be completed next year, OBI said.