Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai posts revenue gain

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major iPhone assembler, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$589.73 billion (US$19.14 billion) for last month, up 21.48 percent annually. From January to last month, cumulative revenue totaled NT$4.08 trillion, an increase of 17.7 percent from NT$3.46 trillion in the same period last year, Hon Hai said in a statement. Wistron Corp (緯創), another iPhone assembler, reported that revenue last month increased 2.06 percent annually to NT$91.64 billion and cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year expanded 9.31 percent to NT$725.81 billion annually.

MANUFACTURING

Gaming boosts Sun Max

Industrial cooling fan maker Sun Max Tech Ltd (動力) yesterday reported that sales last month grew 10.39 percent year-on-year to NT$131.68 million, driven by gaming-related demand after its clients launched graphics cards using Nvidia Corp’s Turing graphics processing chips. Cumulative sales in the first 10 months of the year increased 9.61 percent from the same period last year to NT$1.08 billion, the company said. Sun Max’s cooling fan business focuses on the gaming segment, with graphics card cooling kits and other gaming-related products for PCs accounting for more than 80 percent of overall sales.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Yummy Town profit falls

Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團), which operates restaurant and tea brands globally, yesterday reported that net income attributable to its parent company was NT$37.19 million last quarter, down from NT$48.01 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share fell from NT$1.56 to NT$1.11 over the period, the company said in a statement. Consolidated sales grew 6.27 percent to NT$582.91 million, but higher operating expenses caused gross margin to drop by 1.06 percentage points to 52.82 percent and operating margin to fall by 3.22 percentage points to 8.01 percent. Cumulative sales in the first 10 months grew 10 percent to NT$1.8 billion.

SOFTWARE

Gamania sales grow 73%

Online game publisher Gamania Digital Entertainment Co (遊戲橘子) yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$870 million for last month, up 73 percent year-on-year, on the persistent contribution from its popular game Lineage M. In the first 10 months of the year, cumulative sales increased 96 percent annually to NT$12.29 billion, the company said. Third-quarter net profit was NT$530 million, with earnings per share of NT$3.11, a quarterly high, and total net profit for the first three quarters hit NT$1.46 billion, up 40.51 percent annually, with earnings per share of NT$8.59.

TEXTILES

Eclat profit helped by scale

Textile and garment manufacturer Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) on Thursday posted earnings per share of NT$11.43 for the first three quarters this year, up from NT$11.2 for all of last year. The company attributed its earnings growth to the optimization of its product mix and increased economies of scale. Net profit was NT$1.04 billion last quarter, up 12.39 percent annually, with total net profit in the first three quarters rising 58.18 percent annually to NT$3.14 billion. Eclat expects business to pick up further and peak this quarter due to Christmas sales and increased shipments to sportswear brands. In the first 10 months of the year, consolidated sales grew 16.77 percent annually to NT$22.72 billion, it said.