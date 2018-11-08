Agencies

RETAIL

M&S profit rises 2 percent

Marks & Spencer PLC (M&S) yesterday reported a 2 percent rise in first-half profit, but underlying sales declined in both clothing and food, hurt by disruption from its latest attempt at a turnaround after more than a decade of failed reinventions. M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, said it made a pretax profit before one-off items of ￡223.5 million (US$293.2 million) in the six months to Sept. 29 — ahead of analysts’ average forecast of ￡203 million and ￡219.1 million made in the same period last year. Clothing and home like-for-like sales fell 1.1 percent, while food sales slid 2.9 percent. Profit was up due to the phasing of its cost program.

TOURISM

Hanoi plans Formula One

Vietnam plans to host a Formula One race in 2020 in Hanoi as the government steps up efforts to boost tourism to be a major economic driver. The People’s Committee of Hanoi was to hold a briefing on the plan yesterday. The city plans to hold the race in April 2020 near its convention center, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. The government expects funding for the event, estimated to cost as much as US$200 million, to come from private companies. Vietnamese officials want to lure more overseas visitors to reduce the nation’s reliance on exports to power growth.

CONSTRUCTION

Persimmon boss quits

The boss of Persimmon PLC is to step down after Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder said controversy surrounding his multimillion-dollar bonus was a continuing distraction that had hit the company’s reputation. Chief executive Jeff Fairburn was the highest paid CEO last year, according to a survey, receiving ￡47.1 million, more than 20 times his pay in 2016, largely due to a long-term incentive plan dating back to 2012. Fairburn is to leave the company on Dec. 31 and is to be replaced on an interim basis by group managing director David Jenkinson while the board finds a permanent successor.

MATERIALS

Livent forecasts tight market

The lithium industry’s struggle to match booming demand for the rechargeable-battery ingredient is “problematic” and would further tighten the market, according to the only lithium pure-play trading in New York. “It’s almost impossible for me to see a meaningful decrease” in lithium prices,” Livent Corp CEO Paul Graves said in a telephone interview on Tuesday after the company presented quarterly earnings. Livent is also planning to expand operations at the Hombre Muerto salt flat in Argentina. The company has all the approvals it needs to start construction there, Graves said. Livent plans to ramp up its first 8,600 tonnes per year expansion in the second half of 2020 and will work toward three more expansions of similar size through 2024.

RESTAURANTS

Papa John sales surprise

Papa John’s International Inc rose in late trading on Tuesday after reporting a drop in North American franchisees’ same-store sales that was not quite as bad as analysts had been expecting. Systemwide same-store sales fell 9.8 percent, just beating industry expectations. Still, third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the pizza chain lowered the top end of its earnings outlook as it battles through scandal and steep competition. The chain has been fighting back with more ads and discounts, and executives said it would test more value offers in the fourth quarter.