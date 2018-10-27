Orsted, universities sign meteorology collaboration deal

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Denmark’s Orsted A/S yesterday inked a memorandum of understanding to boost collaboration in meteorological sciences with local universities for the benefit of the local wind power industry.

The company said that it plans to introduce an advanced dual-polarization radar system to better study the effects of tropical systems on Taiwan’s wind fields.

The radar system, which Orsted has installed in the Westermost Rough Wind Farm off the English coast in the North Sea, would improve wind data collection and analytical capabilities for local atmospheric scientists.

The initiative would also enhance Taiwan’s participation in global research and knowledge-sharing, Orsted said.

“The introduction of the radar system to Taiwan is among the company’s commitments to fostering local content in Taiwan’s wind projects,” Orsted Asia-Pacific regional general manager Matthias Bausenwein told a news conference in Taipei.

The project would also increase demand for construction and engineering consultation services, and help make Taiwan a regional leader in wind energy, Bausenwein said.

While the company woud initially collaborate with National Taiwan University (NTU), National Central University and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, it said that the project remains open to other schools and institutions with atmospheric sciences departments.

The radar system is to help Taiwan Power Co (台電) better predict wind conditions and wind energy output, as well as lead to development of other complementary systems, NTU interim president Kuo Tei-wei (郭大維) said.

NTU has been exploring collaborative ties with Orsted since the radar system came online in England in 2016, Kuo added.