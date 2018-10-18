Agencies

TRANSPORTATION

Uber increases bond offering

Uber Technologies Inc increased the size of its debut bond offering as orders for the private placement swelled in a market hungry for deals, people with knowledge of the sale said. The ride-hailing firm set final terms for the debt, including a US$1.5 billion portion of eight-year bonds and US$500 million of five-year securities, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Uber is wrapping up the deal after Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc told the firm that it could be valued at about US$120 billion in an initial public offering next year, people with knowledge of those discussions told reporters earlier yesterday. While chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said that the company is planning to go public in the second half of next year, Uber is now considering doing so earlier.

SEMICONDUCTORS

New orders raise ASML sales

Fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts at ASML Holding NV, Europe’s largest semiconductor equipment maker, beat analyst expectations as the chip industry bellwether announced five new orders for its newest lithography machines in the third quarter. The company forecast sales of 3 billion euros (US$3.47 billion) for the fourth quarter, compared with an average analyst estimate of 2.9 billion euros, and gross margin of about 48 percent, beating the average estimate of 45.3 percent. The forecast “gets us for the full year to approximately 11 billion euros, which again is a record year for ASML,” chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a video statement. Third-quarter sales came in at 2.78 billion euros, just beating the average analyst estimate of 2.75 billion euros.

AUTOMAKERS

September sales in EU fall

Car sales last month slumped across Europe, weakening after a sales binge before new emissions tests came into force, industry data published yesterday showed. Concern over the new tests knocked Volkswagen (VW) out of its traditional top spot in monthly sales. At 1.09 million, passenger car sales last month were down 23.5 percent in the EU compared with a year earlier, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said in a statement. Sales had jumped by nearly one-third in August, traditionally a soft month for car sales as many Europeans are on vacation, as carmakers discounted vehicles that had not been certified using the new emissions test. Sales of VW’s own-brand cars were down 52 percent, while luxury subsidiary Porsche saw a near 70 percent collapse.

REAL ESTATE

People fear losing homes

Tens of millions of people worldwide fear losing their homes and land in the next five years, a survey of 15 nations released yesterday showed. A lack of formal documentation and poor implementation of land laws threaten tenure in many nations, researchers and policymakers said at a presentation of the Global Property Rights Index, which gauges citizens’ perceptions. “Around the world more than 40 million people worry that their home or place of work will be taken from them,” said Anna Locke from the Overseas Development Institute, a British think tank that is involved in the index, at a launch event in Rome, Italy. “This will affect the way they behave, and their countries’ overall development prospects.” Overall, one in four respondents feared their property being taken away.