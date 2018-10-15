Investors look to TSMC results for market insight

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investors’ conference on Thursday could not have come at a better time. As the local bourse suffered a 4.48 percent slump last week, investors were hoping the chipmaker could shed light on the latest developments in the semiconductor industry and that its third-quarter results could help stabilize the market.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted strong sales for last month, hitting the second-highest level in the company’s history at NT$94.92 billion (US$3.07 billion), with cumulative sales in the first nine months increasing 6 percent year-on-year to NT$741.73 billion.

However, given macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the US-China trade dispute and the overall downturn in the semiconductor industry due to product cycles and market dynamics, TSMC is not immune to clients’ conservative placing of orders, even though it is doing better than its peers, analysts said.

The company’s fourth-quarter sales are predicted to increase by 10 to 12 percent from last quarter’s NT$260.35 billion, with a gross margin of 49.9 percent and operating margin of 38.2 percent, as well as earnings per share of NT$3.92, Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd said in a note on Monday, adding that its sales and earnings forecasts are 3 to 5 percent below the market consensus.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market and a major supplier of processors to Apple Inc, on Friday ended 4.18 percent higher at NT$237 in Taipei trading, compared with the 2.44 percent gain on the broader market, which during the previous session plunged 6.31 percent, its largest-ever one-day loss.

Amid market turmoil, the stock’s defensive nature is becoming more important, analysts said, citing TSMC’s stable industry position and financial strength.

In addition, the Taiwanese chipmaker is likely to become the sole foundry for Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s processors, starting by producing 7-nanometer chips, after Globalfoundries Inc in late August said that it would no longer produce chips using the more advanced process technology, Maybank said.

TSMC is also to receive all of the orders for Apple’s A13 chips next year, DigiTimes reported on its Web site on Friday.

Other major heavyweights in the high-tech sector are to hold their earnings conferences later this month and their quarterly results and near-term outlooks, especially with regard to clients’ year-end inventory adjustments, would offer an insight into local equities in the fourth quarter, analysts said.