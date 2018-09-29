Staff writer, with agencies

EQUITIES

TAIEX sheds 0.25 percent

Local shares yesterday edged lower, but the TAIEX remained above 11,000 points due to support from small and medium-sized stocks. The TAIEX closed down 27.85 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,006.34, with turnover totaling NT$137 billion (US$4.48 billion). The Taiwan Stock Exchange’s eight major stock categories reported a mixture of gains and losses. Falling stocks outnumbered gainers 486 to 314, with 120 unchanged. On the currency market, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, advancing NT$0.051 to close at NT$30.551. Turnover totaled US$854 million during the trading session at Taipei Forex Inc.

HEALTHCARE

Apex Medical shares soar

Apex Medical Corp (雃博) shares yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent after the respiratory therapy equipment maker announced that it has received a NT$380 million investment from CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本) and the National Development Fund (國發基金). CDIB Capital and the fund have agreed to participate in Apex Medical’s private placement by subscribing for 17.53 million shares at NT$22.1 apiece, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday. The firm said it would use the proceeds to establish overseas outlets and invest in offshore units, in addition to researching new products and technologies. The shares closed at NT$28.45 in Taipei trading.

ELECTRONICS

AVC posts record revenue

PC cooler maker Asia Vital Components Co Ltd (AVC, 奇鋐) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$75 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.21, up 17.6 percent from the same period last year. Revenue grew 14.73 percent year-on-year to NT$2.65 billion, a record high, AVC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company is a major beneficiary of rising demand for base stations and servers, but as its shares have become volatile, the regulator required AVC to release last month’s financial results. Its shares closed 1.87 percent higher at NT$27.25 yesterday, after falling 4.29 percent on Thursday.

INTERNET

Bytedance deal mulled

Softbank Corp, KKR & Co and General Atlantic plan to make a giant investment in fast-rising Chinese Internet player Beijing Bytedance Technology Co Ltd (北京字節跳動科技), according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could make it the world’s biggest start-up. The latest round of financing could value Bytedance, parent of news aggregator Toutiao (頭條) and video sensation Tik Tok (抖音), at about US$75 billion, the people said. The deal is still being discussed and the terms could change, the people said.

automAKERs

Level 4 vehicle unveiled

Hua-Chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co Ltd (HAITEC, 華創車電技術中心), a Yulon Group (裕隆集團) affiliate, and PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) on Thursday unveiled the nation’s first level 4 autonomous concept vehicle. The smart electric vehicle integrates core technologies such as data analysis and management, which cater to the nation’s complex road networks, Yulon Group said. The concept vehicle developed by HAITEC and Acer is designed based on an open source platform, providing companies interested in entering the field of autonomous vehicles easier access to research and development ecosystems, Yulon said.