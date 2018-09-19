Agencies

FOOD

Nestle to sell Gerber Life

Nestle SA agreed to sell Gerber Life Insurance to closely held Western & Southern Financial Group for US$1.55 billion in cash as the world’s largest food company focuses on businesses like coffee, bottled water and pet care. Gerber Life had sales of US$856 million last year, and statutory capital and surplus of about US$285 million as of June 30, Nestle said. While the transaction does not include Nestle’s Gerber Products business, which houses the baby food and baby-care products, the Ohio-based buyer is to market life policies under the Gerber brand.

SHIPPING

FedEx profits up 40 percent

The growing economy, lower taxes and changing habits of US shoppers are helping boost profit at FedEx Corp. The delivery giant on Monday said that it earned US$835 million in the quarter that ended on Aug. 31, a 40 percent increase from a year ago. In the first fiscal quarter, FedEx boosted net income from last year’s US$596 million. Adjusted earnings were US$3.46 a share, excluding the cost of combining Dutch acquisition TNT Express into its own business — significant costs that FedEx expects would continue over the next few years.

AVIATION

Qatar down on operations

Qatar Airways reported a loss in the year that ended in March after a Saudi-led embargo against the Gulf nation sent operational costs higher. The state-owned airline said it made a loss of 252 million Qatari riyals (US$69.21 million) compared with a profit of 2.79 billion riyals a year earlier. Operating expenses increased to 42.2 billion riyals from 36.7 billion riyals last year, but revenue increased 7.4 percent to 42 billion riyals from 39 billion last year. The embargo forced the Doha-based carrier to cancel more than 20 routes and divert others.

RESTAURANTS

Haidilao raises US$963m

Haidilao International Holding Ltd (海底撈), China’s biggest hotpot chain, has raised US$963 million after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the top end of a marketed range, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Beijing-based company sold 424.5 million shares at HK$17.80 apiece, the people said. The shares were offered at HK$14.80 to HK$17.80 each. The company aims to open 180 to 220 restaurants this year in China and overseas markets with large Chinese communities, its prospectus said.

INVESTMENT

GSR closes start-up funds

GSR Ventures (金沙江創投), a Chinese private equity firm that was an early backer of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行), has closed a US$400 million fund to invest in technology start-ups. Fund VI, which is denominated in US dollars, is to focus on early stage investments, managing director James Ding (丁健) told Bloomberg Television. GSR manages about US$2 billion of funds and also backs Ofo, a bike-sharing start-up, and food delivery service Ele.me (餓了麼).

FOOD

Tyson CEO to step down

Tyson Foods Inc, one of the largest meat producers in the world, on Monday said that its president and CEO Tom Hayes is to step down at the end of this month for “personal reasons.” Tyson’s board of directors said its group president of beef, pork and international divisions Noel White is to succeed Hayes. Gary Mickelson, Tyson’s spokesman, did not elaborate on Hayes’ resignation, but said: “There are no issues of personal conduct or integrity.”