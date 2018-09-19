Breaktime gives upbeat outlook on revenue growth

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Breaktime Inc (富盈數據), a data technology start-up that develops advertisement revenue for bloggers, yesterday forecast strong near-term revenue growth as it continues to tap into a growing readership.

The company — which was founded last year and operates Zi.Media Network, a platform for blogs and articles — expects revenue to exceed NT$200 million (US$6.49 million) this year and surpass NT$1 billion in the next three years, CEO Andy Chen (陳顯立) told a news conference in Taipei.

Following the closure of Taiwan’s largest blog sites, Zi.Media Network has accumulated more than 1,000 Web site operators and 400 blogs and original content creators, which have accrued an estimated 886 million page views, the company said.

Breaktime, a 55 percent-owned investee of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), leverages its proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze blog content and readers to provide advertisers with the right audience to maximize marketing spending effectiveness.

The company also helps bloggers earn more from advertisement platform operators, including Google, Yahoo Kimo Inc (雅虎奇摩) and Oath Inc.

In June, it launched a service that manages ad placement for bloggers, promising a 1.1 to 1.5-fold increase in advertisement earnings over six months.

Since then, more than 80 percent of bloggers are on track to hit their earnings growth targets, Breaktime said, adding that by using its service, writers can focus on content.

The company also outlined plans to introduce its technology and business model into Southeast Asian markets next year.