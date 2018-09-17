Staff writer, with CNA

CEMENT

TCC inks agreement

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Friday announced that it and Sanko Holding SA have signed a memorandum of understanding and a confidentiality clause about the firm’s intention to invest in Sanko cement business group. Taiwan Cement said it would continue talks with the Turkish conglomerate about the strategic partnership and would make details public once the parties sign a definitive contract, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Taiwan Cement’s consolidated revenue for the first eight months of the year grew 30.12 percent year-on-year to NT$79.22 billion.

CRYPTO-HARDWARE

CoolBitX announces tie-up

CoolBitX (庫幣科技), a crypto-hardware wallet producer, on Friday said it has established a partnership with Litecoin Foundation Ltd, while revealing US$13 million in funding from Japanese fintech giant SBI Holdings Inc as it prepares to make its US debut, including plans for a new office in the US. The start-up said in a statement that the partnership will bring Litecoin founder Charlie Lee (李啟威) on as an adviser to CoolBitX. They will launch a cobranded CoolWallet S, the company said.

STOCK MARKETS

‘Make-up’ days to end

The Financial Supervisory Commission said the local equity market is to abolish so-called “make-up Saturdays” from next year, meaning the stock market would no longer open on compensatory work days on weekends. The final “make-up Saturday” will be on Dec. 22, to make up a lost working day during the Lunar New Year holiday next year. The commission said it would work with the securities industry to help investors understand the change.